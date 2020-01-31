Bharat Bijlee Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 246.94 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.94 crore in December 2019 up 9.87% from Rs. 224.76 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.98 crore in December 2019 up 7.46% from Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2019 up 18.68% from Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2018.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 24.74 in December 2019 from Rs. 23.02 in December 2018.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 852.95 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and -21.42% over the last 12 months.