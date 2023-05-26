BF Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore, up 94.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.18 crore in March 2023 up 94.03% from Rs. 12.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2023 up 114.11% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.75 crore in March 2023 up 100.28% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2022.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.

BF Investment shares closed at 373.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.36% returns over the last 6 months and 44.62% over the last 12 months.