Best Agrolife Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 612.54 crore, up 44.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.54 crore in June 2023 up 44.65% from Rs. 423.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.91 crore in June 2023 up 1.89% from Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.47 crore in June 2023 up 12.94% from Rs. 36.72 crore in June 2022.

Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 10.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.93 in June 2022.

Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,163.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 18.72% over the last 12 months.