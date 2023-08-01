English
    Best Agrolife Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 612.54 crore, up 44.65% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Best Agrolife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 612.54 crore in June 2023 up 44.65% from Rs. 423.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.91 crore in June 2023 up 1.89% from Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.47 crore in June 2023 up 12.94% from Rs. 36.72 crore in June 2022.

    Best Agrolife EPS has increased to Rs. 10.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.93 in June 2022.

    Best Agrolife shares closed at 1,163.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and 18.72% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations612.54259.80423.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations612.54259.80423.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods662.65231.71430.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-119.0337.38-63.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.289.696.39
    Depreciation1.481.541.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3116.3516.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.84-36.8932.58
    Other Income5.151.493.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.99-35.4035.69
    Interest7.817.804.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.18-43.2031.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.18-43.2031.42
    Tax8.26-10.767.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.91-32.4423.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.91-32.4423.47
    Equity Share Capital23.6523.6423.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.11-13.729.93
    Diluted EPS10.11-13.729.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.11-13.729.93
    Diluted EPS10.11-13.729.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

