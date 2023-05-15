Berger Paints Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,443.63 crore, up 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,443.63 crore in March 2023 up 11.71% from Rs. 2,187.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.69 crore in March 2023 down 15.85% from Rs. 220.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 383.83 crore in March 2023 up 5% from Rs. 365.56 crore in March 2022.

Berger Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2022.

Berger Paints shares closed at 633.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.