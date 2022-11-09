English
    Bedmutha Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bedmutha Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 168.24 crore in September 2022 down 11.05% from Rs. 189.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 down 132.74% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2022 down 22.82% from Rs. 19.98 crore in September 2021.

    Bedmutha Ind shares closed at 69.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.94% over the last 12 months.

    Bedmutha Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.24172.07189.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.24172.07189.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.40150.26160.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.04-7.902.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.364.783.95
    Depreciation7.927.818.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7420.8818.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.22-3.76-4.25
    Other Income14.7216.1915.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5012.4311.64
    Interest8.757.927.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.254.513.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.254.513.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.254.513.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.254.513.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.100.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.224.603.72
    Equity Share Capital32.2632.2632.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.381.431.15
    Diluted EPS-0.381.431.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.381.431.15
    Diluted EPS-0.381.431.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm