English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Beardsell Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.96 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.96 crore in March 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 56.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 up 89.47% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2023 up 16.21% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022.

    Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.

    Beardsell shares closed at 24.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.14% returns over the last 6 months and 71.48% over the last 12 months.

    Beardsell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.9657.0256.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.9657.0256.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9535.8133.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.713.035.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.23-1.230.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.684.334.68
    Depreciation1.361.331.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.5111.677.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.522.082.47
    Other Income0.072.950.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.595.033.39
    Interest0.981.131.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.613.902.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.613.902.25
    Tax0.371.150.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.242.751.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.242.751.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.242.751.71
    Equity Share Capital7.497.497.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.740.48
    Diluted EPS0.870.740.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.740.48
    Diluted EPS0.870.740.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Beardsell #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:36 pm