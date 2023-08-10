BDH Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.31 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.31 crore in June 2023 up 5.84% from Rs. 17.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 up 4.42% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 up 4.02% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

BDH Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

BDH Industries shares closed at 210.10 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.55% returns over the last 6 months and 67.81% over the last 12 months.