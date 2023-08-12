Basant Agro Tec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore, down 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore in June 2023 down 24.56% from Rs. 201.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 down 65.47% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 24.23% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2022.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 24.43 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 16.61% over the last 12 months.