English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Basant Agro Tec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore, down 24.56% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Basant Agro Tech (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.85 crore in June 2023 down 24.56% from Rs. 201.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 down 65.47% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 24.23% from Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2022.

    Basant Agro Tec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

    Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 24.43 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 16.61% over the last 12 months.

    Basant Agro Tech (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.85131.76201.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.85131.76201.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.98120.4585.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.66--52.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.17-21.1420.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.144.753.93
    Depreciation1.711.731.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6616.8928.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.889.088.72
    Other Income0.040.220.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.929.308.76
    Interest3.612.372.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.316.936.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.316.936.36
    Tax0.311.050.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.005.885.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.005.885.79
    Equity Share Capital9.069.069.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.650.64
    Diluted EPS0.220.650.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.650.64
    Diluted EPS0.220.650.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Basant Agro Tec #Basant Agro Tech (India) #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!