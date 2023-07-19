Bank of Maharashtra Q1 Results: Net profit surges 95% to Rs 882 cr, maintains healthy asset quality

The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 2.28 percent, down from 3.74 percent recorded in the same quarter last year

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on July 19 reported a 95 percent jump in net profit at Rs 882 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter, compared to Rs 451 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income of the bank stood at Rs 2340 crores, compared to Rs 1686 crores last year.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 2.28 percent, down from 3.74 percent recorded in the same quarter last year. For the June quarter, total GNPA stood at Rs 4006 crores compared Rs 5259 crores a year ago. On the other hand, net NPA of the lender for the quarter stood at 0.24 percent, improving from 0.88 percent on a year-on-year basis. The lender's total NNPA stood at Rs 413 crores, compared to 1206 crores in the corresponding period last year.

Segment wise revenue

The revenue for the bank's treasury operations stood at Rs 1169 crores, growing from Rs 938 crores last year.

Corporate and wholesale operations recorded a revenue of Rs 2028 crores in the April-June FY24 quarter compared to Rs 1217 crores in the same period last year.

Whereas the revenue of the lender's retail operations stood at Rs 2174 crores compared to Rs 1557 crores.