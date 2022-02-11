Balmer Lawrie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 502.25 crore, up 29.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.25 crore in December 2021 up 29.29% from Rs. 388.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.70 crore in December 2021 up 67.7% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.81 crore in December 2021 up 15.06% from Rs. 33.73 crore in December 2020.

Balmer Lawrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2020.

Balmer Lawrie shares closed at 128.05 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.88% returns over the last 6 months and 11.59% over the last 12 months.