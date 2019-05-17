Ballarpur Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 879.46 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ballarpur Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 879.46 crore in March 2019 up 20.77% from Rs. 728.23 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 485.76 crore in March 2019 up 45.39% from Rs. 889.50 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.19 crore in March 2019 up 29.94% from Rs. 129.44 crore in March 2018.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 1.95 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.03% returns over the last 6 months and -82.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ballarpur Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|879.46
|955.13
|728.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|879.46
|955.13
|728.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|424.78
|520.61
|382.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|0.37
|1.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|27.80
|-51.67
|-12.70
|Power & Fuel
|118.84
|123.50
|109.46
|Employees Cost
|59.64
|81.39
|56.12
|Depreciation
|63.87
|65.69
|69.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.09
|107.22
|97.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.88
|108.02
|24.59
|Other Income
|14.44
|37.28
|35.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.32
|145.30
|60.22
|Interest
|239.82
|205.23
|-8.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-135.50
|-59.93
|69.10
|Exceptional Items
|-336.41
|-33.00
|-190.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-471.91
|-92.93
|-121.02
|Tax
|0.32
|10.45
|-166.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-472.23
|-103.38
|45.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-49.45
|-49.16
|-935.05
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-521.68
|-152.54
|-889.50
|Minority Interest
|35.54
|-0.09
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.38
|0.31
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-485.76
|-152.32
|-889.50
|Equity Share Capital
|258.71
|258.69
|258.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|-1.18
|-4.40
|Diluted EPS
|-3.75
|-1.18
|-4.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|-1.18
|-4.40
|Diluted EPS
|-3.75
|-1.18
|-4.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
