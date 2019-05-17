Ballarpur Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 879.46 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 879.46 crore in March 2019 up 20.77% from Rs. 728.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 485.76 crore in March 2019 up 45.39% from Rs. 889.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.19 crore in March 2019 up 29.94% from Rs. 129.44 crore in March 2018.

Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 1.95 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.03% returns over the last 6 months and -82.97% over the last 12 months.