Ballarpur Ind consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 824.43 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 824.43 728.23 466.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 824.43 728.23 466.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 454.70 382.97 236.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.32 1.09 15.36 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.97 -12.70 -58.57 Power & Fuel 110.60 109.46 73.52 Employees Cost 60.95 56.12 64.18 Depreciation 70.79 69.22 69.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.78 97.48 67.30 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.32 24.59 -0.27 Other Income 19.48 35.63 10.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.80 60.22 10.31 Interest 181.94 -8.88 315.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -121.14 69.10 -304.78 Exceptional Items -- -190.12 -- P/L Before Tax -121.14 -121.02 -304.78 Tax 11.30 -166.57 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -132.44 45.55 -304.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -71.28 -935.05 -72.80 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -203.72 -889.50 -377.58 Minority Interest 53.52 -- 108.26 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -150.20 -889.50 -269.32 Equity Share Capital 258.69 258.71 131.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11 Diluted EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11 Diluted EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited