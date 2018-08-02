Ballarpur Ind consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 824.43 crore

Ballarpur Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 824.43 crore and a net loss of Rs 150.20 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs -71.28 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 466.96 crore and net loss was Rs 269.32 crore, and other income Rs -72.80 crore.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 9.65 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -41.87% over the last 12 months.
Ballarpur Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
824.43
728.23
466.96
Other Operating Income
--
--
--
Total Income From Operations
824.43
728.23
466.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
454.70
382.97
236.00
Purchase of Traded Goods
1.32
1.09
15.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
1.97
-12.70
-58.57
Power & Fuel
110.60
109.46
73.52
Employees Cost
60.95
56.12
64.18
Depreciation
70.79
69.22
69.44
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
82.78
97.48
67.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
41.32
24.59
-0.27
Other Income
19.48
35.63
10.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
60.80
60.22
10.31
Interest
181.94
-8.88
315.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
-121.14
69.10
-304.78
Exceptional Items
--
-190.12
--
P/L Before Tax
-121.14
-121.02
-304.78
Tax
11.30
-166.57
--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
-132.44
45.55
-304.78
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
-71.28
-935.05
-72.80
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
-203.72
-889.50
-377.58
Minority Interest
53.52
--
108.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates
--
--
--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates
-150.20
-889.50
-269.32
Equity Share Capital
258.69
258.71
131.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
-0.33
-4.40
-4.11
Diluted EPS
-0.33
-4.40
-4.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
-0.33
-4.40
-4.11
Diluted EPS
-0.33
-4.40
-4.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)