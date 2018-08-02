App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:07 PM IST

Ballarpur Ind consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 824.43 crore

Ballarpur Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 824.43 crore and a net loss of Rs 150.20 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Ballarpur Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 824.43 crore and a net loss of Rs 150.20 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs -71.28 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 466.96 crore and net loss was Rs 269.32 crore, and other income Rs -72.80 crore.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 9.65 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.72% returns over the last 6 months and -41.87% over the last 12 months.
Ballarpur Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 824.43 728.23 466.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 824.43 728.23 466.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 454.70 382.97 236.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.32 1.09 15.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.97 -12.70 -58.57
Power & Fuel 110.60 109.46 73.52
Employees Cost 60.95 56.12 64.18
Depreciation 70.79 69.22 69.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.78 97.48 67.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.32 24.59 -0.27
Other Income 19.48 35.63 10.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.80 60.22 10.31
Interest 181.94 -8.88 315.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -121.14 69.10 -304.78
Exceptional Items -- -190.12 --
P/L Before Tax -121.14 -121.02 -304.78
Tax 11.30 -166.57 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -132.44 45.55 -304.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -71.28 -935.05 -72.80
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -203.72 -889.50 -377.58
Minority Interest 53.52 -- 108.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -150.20 -889.50 -269.32
Equity Share Capital 258.69 258.71 131.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11
Diluted EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11
Diluted EPS -0.33 -4.40 -4.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:29 pm

tags #Ballarpur Ind #Ballarpur Industries #paper #Results

