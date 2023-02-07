English
    Earnings

    Balaji Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.17 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 413.17 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 472.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.41 crore in December 2022 down 51.35% from Rs. 74.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2022 down 47.07% from Rs. 109.34 crore in December 2021.

    Balaji Amines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations413.17450.93472.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations413.17450.93472.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.71217.71280.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.2542.88-16.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2220.5223.08
    Depreciation8.587.457.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.1081.7178.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8180.6799.43
    Other Income2.491.052.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.2981.71101.85
    Interest0.120.642.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.1781.0799.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.1781.0799.66
    Tax12.7620.3424.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.4160.7374.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.4160.7374.85
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2418.7423.10
    Diluted EPS11.2418.7423.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2418.7423.10
    Diluted EPS11.2418.7423.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited