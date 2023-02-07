Balaji Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.17 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.17 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 472.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.41 crore in December 2022 down 51.35% from Rs. 74.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2022 down 47.07% from Rs. 109.34 crore in December 2021.

Balaji Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.10 in December 2021.

