BAG Films Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.69 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.69 crore in December 2021 up 11.63% from Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 up 211.87% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 up 80% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

BAG Films shares closed at 5.65 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.18% returns over the last 6 months and 101.79% over the last 12 months.