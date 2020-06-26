Bafna Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 38.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in March 2020 up 38.32% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 98.96% from Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020 up 128.36% from Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2019.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 3.55 on August 23, 2019 (NSE)