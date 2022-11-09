Baba Arts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 66.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 66.94% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 5.8% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 32.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Baba Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Baba Arts shares closed at 18.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.