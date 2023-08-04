Automotive Axle Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.91 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 531.91 crore in June 2023 up 6.34% from Rs. 500.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.83 crore in June 2023 up 24.42% from Rs. 30.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.90 crore in June 2023 up 15.76% from Rs. 52.61 crore in June 2022.

Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 25.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.12 in June 2022.

Automotive Axle shares closed at 2,165.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 11.33% over the last 12 months.