    Automotive Axle Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.91 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 531.91 crore in June 2023 up 6.34% from Rs. 500.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.83 crore in June 2023 up 24.42% from Rs. 30.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.90 crore in June 2023 up 15.76% from Rs. 52.61 crore in June 2022.

    Automotive Axle EPS has increased to Rs. 25.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.12 in June 2022.

    Automotive Axle shares closed at 2,165.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 11.33% over the last 12 months.

    Automotive Axles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations531.91693.01500.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations531.91693.01500.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials400.11492.11354.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.2410.402.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.3333.7231.15
    Depreciation9.4110.3710.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.0679.0560.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.2467.3741.23
    Other Income2.251.291.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.4968.6542.32
    Interest0.600.620.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8868.0341.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8868.0341.58
    Tax13.0617.2211.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8350.8130.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8350.8130.40
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.0333.6220.12
    Diluted EPS25.0333.6220.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.0333.6220.12
    Diluted EPS25.0333.6220.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Automotive Axle #Automotive Axles #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

