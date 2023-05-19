Autoline Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 20.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in March 2023 down 20.07% from Rs. 186.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 96.71% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2023 down 52.65% from Rs. 19.79 crore in March 2022.

Autoline Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 71.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.