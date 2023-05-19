English
    Autoline Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 20.07% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in March 2023 down 20.07% from Rs. 186.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 96.71% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2023 down 52.65% from Rs. 19.79 crore in March 2022.

    Autoline Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

    Autoline Ind shares closed at 71.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.

    Autoline Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.95151.40186.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.95151.40186.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.76107.97138.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.422.85-6.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.288.898.49
    Depreciation3.304.085.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6020.9425.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.596.6714.23
    Other Income1.480.770.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.077.4414.73
    Interest5.764.936.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.312.518.41
    Exceptional Items----1.00
    P/L Before Tax0.312.519.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.312.519.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.312.519.41
    Equity Share Capital38.9638.9637.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.642.48
    Diluted EPS0.080.642.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.642.48
    Diluted EPS0.080.642.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm