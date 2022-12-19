English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Webinar @8pm today: TRADING OPTIONS ON BITCOIN AND ETHEREUM; Speaker Pankaj Balani, CEO & Co-founder, Delta Exchange.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Autoline Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.71 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

    December 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.71 crore in September 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 135.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2022 up 794.83% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 41.4% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

    Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

    Autoline Ind shares closed at 78.50 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.93% returns over the last 6 months and 30.72% over the last 12 months.

    Autoline Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.71179.89135.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.71179.89135.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.77137.2992.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-1.32-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.338.968.11
    Depreciation5.074.975.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8922.7723.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.627.226.79
    Other Income0.330.240.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.957.466.98
    Interest5.205.745.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.251.721.00
    Exceptional Items13.55----
    P/L Before Tax10.301.721.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.301.721.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.301.721.00
    Minority Interest0.080.070.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.381.791.16
    Equity Share Capital38.9638.9637.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.650.450.37
    Diluted EPS2.650.450.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.650.450.37
    Diluted EPS2.650.450.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Autoline Ind #Autoline Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am