Autoline Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 135.49 crore, up 120.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.49 crore in September 2021 up 120.31% from Rs. 61.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021 up 109.24% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021 up 1231.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in September 2020.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 59.10 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.56% returns over the last 6 months and 115.69% over the last 12 months.