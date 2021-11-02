MARKET NEWS

Autoline Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 135.49 crore, up 120.31% Y-o-Y

November 02, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 135.49 crore in September 2021 up 120.31% from Rs. 61.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021 up 109.24% from Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021 up 1231.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in September 2020.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 59.10 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.56% returns over the last 6 months and 115.69% over the last 12 months.

Autoline Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations135.4980.3161.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations135.4980.3161.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials92.5655.0340.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.191.02-1.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.116.876.89
Depreciation5.005.065.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.2215.3815.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.79-3.05-4.90
Other Income0.190.620.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.98-2.43-4.27
Interest5.986.648.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.00-9.07-12.56
Exceptional Items--4.63--
P/L Before Tax1.00-4.44-12.56
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.00-4.44-12.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.00-4.44-12.56
Minority Interest0.160.06--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.16-4.38-12.56
Equity Share Capital37.9637.9628.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.37-1.34-4.49
Diluted EPS0.37-1.34-4.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.37-1.34-4.49
Diluted EPS0.37-1.34-4.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2021 04:22 pm

