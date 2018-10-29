aurionPro Sol Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.36 crore, down 8.13% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 84.36 crore in September 2018 down 8.13% from Rs. 91.82 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2018 up 1359.57% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.42 crore in September 2018 up 20.46% from Rs. 9.48 crore in September 2017.

aurionPro Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2017.

aurionPro Sol shares closed at 142.35 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -39.22% returns over the last 6 months and -11.72% over the last 12 months.