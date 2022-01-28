MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AU Small Finance Bank posts 37% YoY drop in net profit, NII up 29.5%

    Net interest income (NII) for the period rose 29.5 percent on-year to Rs 820.4 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
    AU Small Finance Bank

    AU Small Finance Bank

    AU Small Finance Bank on January 28 reported a 36.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit at Rs 302 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q3FY22). On a sequential basis, the profit, however, rose 11.2 percent.

    Net interest income (NII) for the period rose 29.5 percent on-year to Rs 820.4 crore.

    ALSO READ: Marico Q3 results | Revenue grows 13.4% YoY to Rs 2,407 crore, PAT up 1.6% to Rs 317 crore

    The lender's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ratio came in at 2.6 percent as against 0.99 percent a year earlier. In the previous quarter, it stood at 3.2 percent. Net NPA was 1.29 percent against 1.65 percent in the September quarter and 0.24 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    "In Q3'FY22, we saw continued improvement in the operating environment and borrower cashflows. These factors along with the secured nature of our loan book led to significant asset quality improvement in the quarter, along with continued improvement across all other key focus areas. These include improving granularity of our deposit base, healthy asset growth driven by small-ticket secured loans, increasing adoption of our digital properties following the launch of our super app AU 0101, QR codes and credit card offerings, and improved visibility and brand recall following our brand campaign," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

    Close

    Related stories

    Shares of the company settled 0.37 percent lower at Rs 1,270.70 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Q3 earning #Results
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.