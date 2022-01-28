MARKET NEWS

    Marico Q3 results | Revenue grows 13.4% YoY to Rs 2,407 crore, PAT up 1.6% to Rs 317 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
    An array of consumer products is marketed by Marico (Representative image)

    An array of consumer products is marketed by Marico (Representative image)


    FMCG major Marico on January 28 announced its results for the third quarter of financial year 2022-23, with the company posting a revenue of Rs 2,407 crore, marking a 13.4 percent year-on-year surge.

    The profit after tax (PAT) in the same period increased by 1.6 percent YoY to Rs 317 crore. Sequentially, the net profit was nearly the same as it came in at Rs 316 crore in Q2 FY22.

    Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue from operations was slightly lower as compared to Q2 when it was recorded as Rs 2,419 crore.

    The EBITDA for Q3 FY22 came in at Rs 431 crore, which was 4.4 percent higher as compared to Rs 413 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

    Marico, in a press release attached with its unaudited quarterly results, said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity

    share of Re. 1 each at its meeting held on January 28, 2022.

    "The interim dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on February 7, 2022, being the record date for this purpose," it said.

    Notably, Marico said it recorded a turnover of Rs 80.5 billion (US $1.1 billion) through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa in the 2020-21 period.

    The company's portfolio includes top brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, Saffola Mealmaker, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Kaya Youth O2, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon, and Beardo.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Companies #earnings #Marico
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 05:15 pm
