    Astral Q1 PAT seen up 47.4% YoY to Rs. 110.7 cr: ICICI Direct

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 66.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,166.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    July 14, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    Astral  | In the last 5-year, the stock has risen 779 percent to Rs 2179 on February 1, 2022 from Rs 248 on February 1, 2017. The share is still available at a 14 percent discount to its 52-week high of Rs 2525.

    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Astral to report net profit at Rs. 110.7 crore up 47.4% year-on-year (down 23.2% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 173.8 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 14, 2022 10:15 pm
