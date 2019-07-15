Aster DM Healthcare Q4 PAT seen up 47.3% YoY to Rs. 18.3 cr: Kotak

Maharashtra | Rank: 3 | | Index score: 63.99 | Maharashtra improved its ranking by three positions and entered in top three states on healthcare. (Representative image: Reuters)

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Health Care Services sector. The brokerage house expects Aster DM Healthcare to report net profit at Rs. 18.3 crore up 47.3% year-on-year (down 91.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,045.2 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 53.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 163.3 crore.

