Asian Hotel (W) Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore, down 19.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (West) are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore in March 2020 down 19.64% from Rs. 118.89 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2020 down 109.85% from Rs. 55.55 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2020 down 38.34% from Rs. 61.77 crore in March 2019.
Asian Hotel (W) shares closed at 257.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.39% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (West)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.54
|127.40
|118.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.54
|127.40
|118.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.37
|13.38
|12.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.56
|20.06
|15.79
|Depreciation
|13.09
|13.09
|11.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.29
|44.19
|44.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.22
|36.68
|34.79
|Other Income
|2.78
|3.70
|15.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.00
|40.38
|50.26
|Interest
|25.71
|26.51
|22.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|13.87
|27.72
|Exceptional Items
|4.18
|-4.18
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.48
|9.69
|27.72
|Tax
|8.95
|-5.00
|-27.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.47
|14.69
|55.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.47
|14.69
|55.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.47
|14.69
|55.55
|Equity Share Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|11.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.70
|12.61
|47.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.70
|12.61
|47.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.70
|12.61
|47.65
|Diluted EPS
|-4.70
|12.61
|47.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am