Asian Hotel (W) Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore, down 19.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.54 crore in March 2020 down 19.64% from Rs. 118.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2020 down 109.85% from Rs. 55.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2020 down 38.34% from Rs. 61.77 crore in March 2019.

Asian Hotel (W) shares closed at 257.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.39% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.