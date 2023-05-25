Asian Granito Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 455.75 crore, down 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.75 crore in March 2023 down 4.74% from Rs. 478.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.69 crore in March 2023 down 469.63% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.98 crore in March 2023 down 233.14% from Rs. 30.78 crore in March 2022.

Asian Granito shares closed at 49.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.