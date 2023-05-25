English
    Asian Granito Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 455.75 crore, down 4.74% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 455.75 crore in March 2023 down 4.74% from Rs. 478.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.69 crore in March 2023 down 469.63% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.98 crore in March 2023 down 233.14% from Rs. 30.78 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Granito shares closed at 49.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Granito India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations455.75399.17478.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations455.75399.17478.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.8374.5673.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods225.25193.19242.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.06-0.491.49
    Power & Fuel52.2464.4354.73
    Employees Cost29.8930.0329.87
    Depreciation8.649.247.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.5366.0146.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.69-37.8121.24
    Other Income3.066.911.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.62-30.9022.89
    Interest10.405.585.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-60.03-36.4817.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-60.03-36.4817.61
    Tax-11.85-9.586.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.18-26.9011.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.18-26.9011.56
    Minority Interest3.494.270.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-44.69-22.6212.09
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.7556.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.53-1.792.13
    Diluted EPS-3.53-1.792.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.53-1.792.13
    Diluted EPS-3.53-1.792.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asian Granito #Asian Granito India #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am