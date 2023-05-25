Asian Granito Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 455.75 crore, down 4.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:
Net Sales at Rs 455.75 crore in March 2023 down 4.74% from Rs. 478.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.69 crore in March 2023 down 469.63% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.98 crore in March 2023 down 233.14% from Rs. 30.78 crore in March 2022.
Asian Granito shares closed at 49.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Granito India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|455.75
|399.17
|478.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|455.75
|399.17
|478.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.83
|74.56
|73.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|225.25
|193.19
|242.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.06
|-0.49
|1.49
|Power & Fuel
|52.24
|64.43
|54.73
|Employees Cost
|29.89
|30.03
|29.87
|Depreciation
|8.64
|9.24
|7.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.53
|66.01
|46.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.69
|-37.81
|21.24
|Other Income
|3.06
|6.91
|1.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.62
|-30.90
|22.89
|Interest
|10.40
|5.58
|5.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.03
|-36.48
|17.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.03
|-36.48
|17.61
|Tax
|-11.85
|-9.58
|6.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.18
|-26.90
|11.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.18
|-26.90
|11.56
|Minority Interest
|3.49
|4.27
|0.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-44.69
|-22.62
|12.09
|Equity Share Capital
|126.75
|126.75
|56.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.53
|-1.79
|2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|-1.79
|2.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.53
|-1.79
|2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.53
|-1.79
|2.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited