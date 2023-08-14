Asian Granito Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 334.80 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.99% from Rs. 310.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2023 down 16.43% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2023 up 107.96% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2022.

Asian Granito shares closed at 47.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.