    Asian Granito Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 334.80 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 334.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.99% from Rs. 310.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2023 down 16.43% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2023 up 107.96% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Granito shares closed at 47.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Granito India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations334.80455.75310.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations334.80455.75310.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.2780.8353.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods160.18225.25145.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.4531.060.82
    Power & Fuel42.7052.2443.39
    Employees Cost29.3029.8929.11
    Depreciation9.718.647.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.1580.5331.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-52.69-2.33
    Other Income5.513.061.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.45-49.62-0.42
    Interest7.8110.405.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.37-60.03-6.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.37-60.03-6.02
    Tax1.18-11.85-1.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.55-48.18-4.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.55-48.18-4.26
    Minority Interest1.103.492.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.44-44.69-2.10
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.75126.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-3.53-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.19-3.53-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-3.53-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.19-3.53-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

