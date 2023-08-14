English
    Ashnisha Indust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 313.43% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2023 up 313.43% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 19.81% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Ashnisha Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Ashnisha Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.183.530.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.183.530.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.113.480.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.32----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.060.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.30-0.010.03
    Other Income--0.190.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.180.25
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.300.180.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.300.180.25
    Tax--0.13--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.050.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.050.25
    Equity Share Capital9.909.903.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.08
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.08
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashnisha Indust #Ashnisha Industries Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

