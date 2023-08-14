Ashnisha Indust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 313.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2023 up 313.43% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 19.81% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Ashnisha Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months