    Ashnisha Indust Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 16.93% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 70.55% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

    Ashnisha Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.104.592.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.104.592.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.363.352.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.600.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation-0.260.240.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.010.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.35-0.24
    Other Income0.250.120.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.470.49
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.470.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.470.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.470.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.470.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.140.470.49
    Equity Share Capital9.903.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.051.62
    Diluted EPS0.020.051.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.051.62
    Diluted EPS0.020.051.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
