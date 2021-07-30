MARKET NEWS

Arfin India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore, up 144.41% Y-o-Y

July 30, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore in June 2021 up 144.41% from Rs. 40.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021 up 2212.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2020.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Arfin India shares closed at 69.75 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 132.11% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations99.29105.6540.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations99.29105.6540.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials67.42100.6226.92
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.49-14.465.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.541.790.84
Depreciation0.820.720.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.8212.874.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.194.112.29
Other Income0.050.601.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.244.713.45
Interest2.992.703.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.262.010.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.262.010.35
Tax0.160.340.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.101.670.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.101.670.05
Equity Share Capital15.8915.8915.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.050.03
Diluted EPS0.691.050.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.050.03
Diluted EPS0.691.050.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 30, 2021 12:11 pm

