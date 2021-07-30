Arfin India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore, up 144.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore in June 2021 up 144.41% from Rs. 40.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021 up 2212.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2020.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Arfin India shares closed at 69.75 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 132.11% over the last 12 months.