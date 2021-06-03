APL Apollo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore, up 33.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore in March 2021 up 33.17% from Rs. 1,382.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.22 crore in March 2021 up 113.63% from Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.83 crore in March 2021 up 60.99% from Rs. 62.01 crore in March 2020.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.20 in March 2020.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,271.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)