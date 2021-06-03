MARKET NEWS

APL Apollo Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore, up 33.17% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore in March 2021 up 33.17% from Rs. 1,382.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.22 crore in March 2021 up 113.63% from Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.83 crore in March 2021 up 60.99% from Rs. 62.01 crore in March 2020.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.20 in March 2020.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,271.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)

APL Apollo Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,787.761,738.161,323.63
Other Operating Income53.3263.4358.86
Total Income From Operations1,841.081,801.591,382.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,411.061,312.331,125.09
Purchase of Traded Goods339.96265.69141.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-93.8923.64-57.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.3121.3323.11
Depreciation17.9317.5516.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.0284.5395.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.6976.5237.44
Other Income13.2112.128.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.9088.6445.52
Interest11.9713.8316.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.9374.8128.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.9374.8128.71
Tax15.7119.063.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.2255.7525.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.2255.7525.38
Equity Share Capital24.9824.9624.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.344.4710.20
Diluted EPS4.334.4510.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.344.4710.20
Diluted EPS4.334.4510.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Jun 3, 2021 07:55 pm

