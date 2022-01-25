APL Apollo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,287.44 crore, up 26.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,287.44 crore in December 2021 up 26.97% from Rs. 1,801.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.52 crore in December 2021 up 12.14% from Rs. 55.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.89 crore in December 2021 up 3.48% from Rs. 106.19 crore in December 2020.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.47 in December 2020.

APL Apollo shares closed at 938.85 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.65% returns over the last 6 months and 99.30% over the last 12 months.