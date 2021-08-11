MARKET NEWS

Antony Waste Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.37 crore, up 58.6% Y-o-Y

August 11, 2021 / 11:23 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Antony Waste Handling Cell are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.37 crore in June 2021 up 58.6% from Rs. 91.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2021 up 235.53% from Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.72 crore in June 2021 up 55.09% from Rs. 26.90 crore in June 2020.

Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.41 in June 2020.

Antony Waste shares closed at 327.10 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.00% returns over the last 6 months

Antony Waste Handling Cell
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations145.37134.1791.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations145.37134.1791.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.680.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.070.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.6741.1335.73
Depreciation7.997.837.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses62.1062.2632.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4022.2015.41
Other Income4.334.183.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7326.3819.30
Interest5.427.427.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.3118.9612.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.3118.9612.20
Tax5.953.390.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3615.5711.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3615.5711.29
Minority Interest-5.60-3.825.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.7611.75-12.37
Equity Share Capital14.1414.1412.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.934.164.41
Diluted EPS5.934.16--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.934.164.41
Diluted EPS5.934.16--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2021 11:11 pm

