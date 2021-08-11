Antony Waste Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.37 crore, up 58.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.37 crore in June 2021 up 58.6% from Rs. 91.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2021 up 235.53% from Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.72 crore in June 2021 up 55.09% from Rs. 26.90 crore in June 2020.

Antony Waste EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.41 in June 2020.

Antony Waste shares closed at 327.10 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.00% returns over the last 6 months