Angel Broking Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 408.61 crore, up 111.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 408.61 crore in March 2021 up 111.99% from Rs. 192.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.91 crore in March 2021 up 229.96% from Rs. 30.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.12 crore in March 2021 up 163.89% from Rs. 59.54 crore in March 2020.

Angel Broking EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2020.

Angel Broking shares closed at 426.85 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)