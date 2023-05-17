Aneri Fincap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 41.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2023 down 41.16% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2023 down 625.52% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 621.05% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

Aneri Fincap shares closed at 4.79 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -12.59% over the last 12 months.