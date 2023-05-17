Aneri Fincap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 41.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aneri Fincap are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2023 down 41.16% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2023 down 625.52% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 621.05% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.
Aneri Fincap shares closed at 4.79 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -12.59% over the last 12 months.
|Aneri Fincap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.50
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.55
|Total Income From Operations
|1.50
|--
|2.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.41
|0.06
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.91
|-0.08
|1.70
|Other Income
|--
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.91
|-0.02
|1.70
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.92
|-0.02
|1.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.92
|-0.02
|1.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.92
|-0.02
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.92
|-0.02
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.59
|-0.01
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-29.59
|-0.01
|5.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.59
|-0.01
|5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-29.59
|-0.01
|5.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited