    Aneri Fincap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 41.16% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aneri Fincap are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in March 2023 down 41.16% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2023 down 625.52% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 621.05% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    Aneri Fincap shares closed at 4.79 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -12.59% over the last 12 months.

    Aneri Fincap
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.50----
    Other Operating Income----2.55
    Total Income From Operations1.50--2.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.06
    Depreciation----0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.410.060.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.91-0.081.70
    Other Income--0.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.91-0.021.70
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.92-0.021.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.92-0.021.70
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.92-0.021.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.92-0.021.70
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.59-0.015.63
    Diluted EPS-29.59-0.015.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.59-0.015.63
    Diluted EPS-29.59-0.015.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:23 pm