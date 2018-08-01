Aneri Fincap standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.25 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations -- 20.12 -- Other Operating Income 0.25 -- 0.15 Total Income From Operations 0.25 20.12 0.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.29 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.11 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.12 0.30 0.07 Depreciation 0.04 0.14 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.37 10.49 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.28 9.01 0.01 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.28 9.01 0.01 Interest 0.01 8.75 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.29 0.25 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -17.29 0.25 0.01 Tax -- 0.09 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.29 0.17 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.29 0.17 0.01 Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 2.03 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.74 0.55 0.03 Diluted EPS -5.74 0.55 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.74 0.55 0.03 Diluted EPS -5.74 0.55 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited