Andhra Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,728.39 crore, up 15.14% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,728.39 crore in September 2018 up 15.14% from Rs. 1501.15 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 434.10 crore in September 2018 down 12.72% from Rs. 385.11 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,297.63 crore in September 2018 up 0.21% from Rs. 1,294.95 crore in September 2017.

Andhra Bank shares closed at 28.65 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -58.05% over the last 12 months.