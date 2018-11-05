Andhra Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,728.39 crore, up 15.14% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,728.39 crore in September 2018 up 15.14% from Rs. 1501.15 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 434.10 crore in September 2018 down 12.72% from Rs. 385.11 crore in September 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,297.63 crore in September 2018 up 0.21% from Rs. 1,294.95 crore in September 2017.
Andhra Bank shares closed at 28.65 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -58.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Andhra Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,566.32
|3,295.57
|3,244.30
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,156.96
|1,175.05
|1,076.59
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|12.06
|34.58
|13.18
|(d) Others
|19.81
|22.30
|83.38
|Other Income
|494.17
|564.58
|587.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,026.76
|3,067.38
|2,916.30
|Employees Cost
|559.76
|440.02
|441.33
|Other Expenses
|365.17
|377.01
|352.76
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,297.63
|1,207.67
|1,294.95
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,561.73
|1,707.50
|1,668.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-264.10
|-499.83
|-373.11
|Tax
|170.00
|40.00
|12.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-434.10
|-539.83
|-385.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-434.10
|-539.83
|-385.11
|Equity Share Capital
|1,198.83
|1,198.83
|872.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8,783.96
|8,783.96
|9,835.77
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|77.99
|77.99
|69.77
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|11.61
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|-4.50
|-4.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-4.50
|-4.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.62
|-4.50
|-4.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-4.50
|-4.81
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|27,623.01
|26,784.81
|19,838.58
|ii) Net NPA
|11,427.62
|11,561.30
|10,573.60
|i) % of Gross NPA
|16.36
|16.69
|13.27
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.49
|7.96
|7.55
|Return on Assets %
|-0.68
|-0.86
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
