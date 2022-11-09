Amrutanjan Heal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 110.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2022 down 35.69% from Rs. 19.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.96 crore in September 2022 down 30.37% from Rs. 27.23 crore in September 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in September 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 735.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.73% returns over the last 6 months and -25.84% over the last 12 months.