English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amrutanjan Heal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 110.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2022 down 35.69% from Rs. 19.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.96 crore in September 2022 down 30.37% from Rs. 27.23 crore in September 2021.

    Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in September 2021.

    Close

    Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 735.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.73% returns over the last 6 months and -25.84% over the last 12 months.

    Amrutanjan Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.7270.95110.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.7270.95110.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.8026.7330.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.0313.4018.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.12-5.140.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3112.1112.08
    Depreciation1.521.070.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5320.5325.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.412.2622.14
    Other Income3.033.014.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.445.2726.43
    Interest0.020.020.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.425.2526.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.425.2526.36
    Tax4.661.596.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.773.6619.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.773.6619.85
    Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.371.256.79
    Diluted EPS4.361.256.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.371.256.79
    Diluted EPS4.361.256.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amrutanjan Heal #Amrutanjan Health Care #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am