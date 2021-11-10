Amrutanjan Heal Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore in September 2021 up 19.83% from Rs. 92.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.85 crore in September 2021 down 15.72% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.23 crore in September 2021 down 15.75% from Rs. 32.32 crore in September 2020.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.06 in September 2020.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 960.45 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)