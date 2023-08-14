Alps Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 92.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 92.88% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.36 crore in June 2023 up 2.18% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 840% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Alps Industries shares closed at 1.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.40% over the last 12 months.