    Alps Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 92.88% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 92.88% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.36 crore in June 2023 up 2.18% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 840% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    Alps Industries shares closed at 1.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -23.40% over the last 12 months.

    Alps Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.921.5212.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.921.5212.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.220.9610.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.620.05--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.491.99
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.404.282.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-4.26-1.98
    Other Income1.290.161.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.11-4.10-0.15
    Interest14.4713.9513.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.36-18.05-13.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.36-18.05-13.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.36-18.05-13.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.36-18.05-13.65
    Minority Interest0.00--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.36-18.05-13.65
    Equity Share Capital39.1139.1139.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.41-4.61-3.49
    Diluted EPS-3.41-4.61-3.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.41-4.61-3.49
    Diluted EPS-3.41-4.61-3.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

