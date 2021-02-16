Alps Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.56 crore, down 2.57% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.56 crore in December 2020 down 2.57% from Rs. 75.50 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2020 down 7.34% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 up 140.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2019.
Alps Industries shares closed at 2.10 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.61% returns over the last 6 months and 110.00% over the last 12 months.
|Alps Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.56
|78.45
|75.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.56
|78.45
|75.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.53
|43.80
|45.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.84
|5.22
|3.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.68
|8.89
|11.19
|Depreciation
|2.07
|2.09
|3.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.84
|17.72
|19.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|0.73
|-7.86
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.14
|2.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|0.87
|-5.11
|Interest
|15.47
|15.39
|14.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.85
|-14.52
|-19.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|3.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.85
|-14.52
|-15.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.85
|-14.52
|-15.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.85
|-14.52
|-15.70
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.84
|-14.52
|-15.69
|Equity Share Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|39.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.31
|-3.71
|-4.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.31
|-3.71
|-4.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.31
|-3.71
|-4.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.31
|-3.71
|-4.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited