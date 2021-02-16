Alps Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.56 crore, down 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.56 crore in December 2020 down 2.57% from Rs. 75.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2020 down 7.34% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 up 140.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2019.

Alps Industries shares closed at 2.10 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.61% returns over the last 6 months and 110.00% over the last 12 months.