Alpa Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore in March 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022 down 72.9% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 up 34.57% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.
Alpa Labs shares closed at 69.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 21.55% over the last 12 months.
|Alpa Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.16
|29.33
|24.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.16
|29.33
|24.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.01
|15.54
|14.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.16
|1.69
|2.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|1.02
|-1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.30
|2.87
|2.75
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.43
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.86
|4.48
|4.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|3.29
|0.86
|Other Income
|1.64
|2.20
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|5.49
|1.53
|Interest
|0.05
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.98
|5.41
|1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.98
|5.41
|1.52
|Tax
|5.47
|--
|3.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.49
|5.41
|-2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.49
|5.41
|-2.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.49
|5.41
|-2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|21.04
|21.04
|21.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|2.57
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|2.57
|-0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|2.57
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|2.57
|-0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
