Allied Digital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.76 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.76 crore in March 2021 up 6.25% from Rs. 90.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021 up 6.67% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2021 down 11.17% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2020.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2020.

Allied Digital shares closed at 62.35 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 125.09% returns over the last 6 months and 312.37% over the last 12 months.