Alkali Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, down 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in December 2022 down 15.36% from Rs. 22.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 65.87% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 20.16% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

Alkali Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 122.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.98% returns over the last 6 months and 31.46% over the last 12 months.