Alicon Castallo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore, up 31.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore in December 2022 up 31.76% from Rs. 251.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2022 up 86.29% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.86 crore in December 2022 up 43.23% from Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2021.

Alicon Castallo EPS has increased to Rs. 8.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in December 2021.

Alicon Castallo shares closed at 876.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and 9.36% over the last 12 months.