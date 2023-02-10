English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alicon Castallo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore, up 31.76% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore in December 2022 up 31.76% from Rs. 251.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2022 up 86.29% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.86 crore in December 2022 up 43.23% from Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2021.

    Alicon Castalloy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations331.02347.33251.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations331.02347.33251.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.79178.21140.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.321.026.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.842.17-15.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7435.4529.47
    Depreciation15.5915.0112.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.8390.8663.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5824.6314.53
    Other Income0.690.680.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2725.3015.15
    Interest7.967.076.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.3118.238.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.3118.238.35
    Tax1.894.000.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4214.237.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4214.237.74
    Equity Share Capital8.068.068.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.958.414.81
    Diluted EPS8.958.414.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.958.414.81
    Diluted EPS8.958.414.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
