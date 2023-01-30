English
    Ajmera Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.07 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.07 crore in December 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 69.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.45 crore in December 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.

    Ajmera Realty and Infra India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.07185.4769.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.07185.4769.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.59123.6143.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.535.855.93
    Depreciation0.300.440.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6555.5719.66
    Other Income1.501.671.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1557.2420.73
    Interest7.7311.397.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4245.8512.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.4245.8512.91
    Tax4.5211.553.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.9034.309.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.9034.309.63
    Minority Interest-0.26-0.120.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.6434.189.71
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.009.652.74
    Diluted EPS3.009.652.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.009.652.74
    Diluted EPS3.009.652.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited