Ajmera Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.07 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.07 crore in December 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 69.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.45 crore in December 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2021.

