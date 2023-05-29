Ahluwalia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 863.05 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 863.05 crore in March 2023 up 18.09% from Rs. 730.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.21 crore in March 2023 up 70.51% from Rs. 42.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.16 crore in March 2023 up 59.01% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.32 in March 2022.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 525.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 25.67% over the last 12 months.