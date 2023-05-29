English
    Ahluwalia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 863.05 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahluwalia Contracts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 863.05 crore in March 2023 up 18.09% from Rs. 730.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.21 crore in March 2023 up 70.51% from Rs. 42.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.16 crore in March 2023 up 59.01% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2022.

    Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.32 in March 2022.

    Ahluwalia shares closed at 525.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 25.67% over the last 12 months.

    Ahluwalia Contracts India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations863.05743.25730.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations863.05743.25730.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials406.98370.17361.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.8353.5545.10
    Depreciation10.2511.098.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses291.98248.06260.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.0160.3755.31
    Other Income8.916.8411.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.9167.2166.64
    Interest11.197.039.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.7260.1856.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.7260.1856.68
    Tax25.5115.1714.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.2145.0042.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.2145.0042.35
    Equity Share Capital13.4013.4013.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.786.726.32
    Diluted EPS10.786.726.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.786.726.32
    Diluted EPS10.786.726.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ahluwalia #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am