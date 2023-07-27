English
    Agro Tech Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.87 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 186.87 crore in June 2023 up 0.35% from Rs. 186.21 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2023 up 1251.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2023 up 91.19% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.
    Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 838.60 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.02% returns over the last 6 months and -2.28% over the last 12 months.
    Agro Tech Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.50201.64185.92
    Other Operating Income0.37--0.29
    Total Income From Operations186.87201.64186.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.04127.04142.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.160.63--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.71-0.28-15.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1512.0811.40
    Depreciation5.075.355.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.07--4.54
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0749.1437.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.607.681.01
    Other Income1.260.120.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.867.801.16
    Interest1.200.990.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.666.810.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.666.810.44
    Tax1.471.850.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.194.960.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.194.960.31
    Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.732.050.13
    Diluted EPS1.732.050.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.732.050.13
    Diluted EPS1.732.050.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

