ADF Foods Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.72 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.72 crore in March 2020 up 24.4% from Rs. 64.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2020 up 320.29% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.53 crore in March 2020 up 11.16% from Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2019.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2019.

ADF Foods shares closed at 254.90 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and -1.16% over the last 12 months.